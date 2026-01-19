Longtime C-FAX sales representative John Devlin has died at the age of 86.

While not often in front of the microphone, Devlin was well known to his clients and the broader community after decades of radio sales. He joined C-FAX in 1979 and worked into his seventies, only retiring in 2016. Prior to selling radio advertising he sold clothes and owned his own store.

Devlin’s roots in Victoria went deep. A graduate of Vic High, he played high level basketball and baseball and later went on to coach generations of kids.

And anyone who collects pins in the Capital Region probably knows the name John Devlin.

He leaves behind children Al, Catherine, and Mike, and numerous grandchildren.