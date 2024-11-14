Members of the public are invited to share messages of sympathy in memory of British Columbia's 36th premier who we lost Tuesday at the age of 65.

Three public books of condolences are available to sign, to honour and remember former premier John Horgan.

A physical book will be on display from 8:30am until 4:30pm weekdays in the Hall of Honour at the BC Legislature.

You can also share your thoughts, memories and support online here: Book of Condolences

Another book of condolences is onsite in John's former riding, at the Langford-Highlands Community office, located at 122-2806 Jacklin Road.

The books will remain open to sign until the day after John's memorial service, the date of which has yet to be determined.

All messages will be compiled and presented to the Horgan family, John’s wife Ellie and their two sons.