The Nanaimo RCMP warn of two incidents in recent weeks that involved individuals passing themselves off as Red Cross canvassers.

Both incidents occurred two weeks ago, on Wednesday, October 8, in the Uplands Drive area. Residents called police that two men in their early 20's spotted going door to door asking for donations.

The residents told police they were suspicious of the duo and did not give them any cash.

"These types of scams pop up from time to time in every community. Even with only two reports, we felt it was prudent to let the public know. " R/Cst Gary O’Brien of the Nanaimo RCMP.

The RCMP say Red Cross canvassers are dressed in appropriate clothing representing the charity, including a visible Red Cross ID tag.

They will have either an I-pad or tablet with them and they will not ask you for cash or one-time donations - only monthly donations.