VicPD investigators have released surveillance footage as they work to identify a suspect involved in an assault with a weapon downtown last week.

Video footage captured a man being assaulted near the northwest corner of the intersection of View Street & Douglas Street.

The victim was punched in the face, causing him to fall to the sidewalk. He has non-life-threatening injuries.

In the video, the suspect appears to be sheathing a knife as he turns and walks away from the victim. He was last seen walking westbound on View Street.

The suspect is described as a white male of average build, wearing a tan baseball hat, a black & grey hooded shirt, blue jeans, and white running shoes.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the suspect or who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

Investigators are also asking for dashcam, cell phone, or security camera (CCTV) footage from the area of Douglas Street and View Street between 5 p.m. and 5:40 p.m. on May 21.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the E-Comm Report Desk at (250) 995-7654, extension 1, and reference file number 25-18436.

To report anonymously, contact Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers.