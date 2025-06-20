The Nanaimo RCMP are asking for any lead you may have on an armed robbery midweek.

Investigators are searching for a young man (photos above) in connection with an early morning robbery at the Gas N Go at 2199 Trans Canada Highway, near the intersection of Morden Road.

Police says the suspect was armed with a knife.

The employee gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of cash and merchandise. The suspect then fled.

The suspect is described as 5-ft-10 to 6-ft tall with a thin build.

Police say he is his late teens or early 20’s and was wearning dark-rimmed glasses. His face was partially concealed with a white cloth.

The Nanaimo RCMP are asking any drivers in the area between 3:30am to 4am on Wednesday (June 18) to review their dash cam video.

Contact the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 if you have information.