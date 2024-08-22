North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP continue a nine-month long multijurisdictional drug investigation.
Project ENAIANT targeted mid-level drug trafficking activity in the Cowichan Valley.
The effort involved simultaneous search warrants at three residences in the Duncan area as well as a home in Sooke on March 12 and 19.
Seven people were arrested.
Police seized:
"The fentanyl seizure alone is approximately 25,000 street level doses." Staff Sergeant Deborah Kelly, North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP Plain Clothes Commander
Grant Giles, 38, of the Fraser Valley is charged with four counts of Trafficking in a Controlled Substance and Fail to Comply with a Court Order.
Police will also be recommending drug and firearms related charges against a 32-year-old man from the Greater Victoria area and a 38-year-old woman from the Cowichan area.
The Street Crime Unit was assisted by numerous officers within the North Cowichan/Duncan detachment as well as West Shore RCMP, Island District RCMP Emergency Response Team and the Victoria Police Department.