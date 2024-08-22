Project ENAIANT targeted mid-level drug trafficking activity in the Cowichan Valley.



The effort involved simultaneous search warrants at three residences in the Duncan area as well as a home in Sooke on March 12 and 19.

Seven people were arrested.

Police seized:

approximately 3 kgs of suspected Fentanyl;

approximately 2 kgs of suspected Methamphetamine;

approximately1.5 kgs of suspected Cocaine;

approximately 40 litres of GHB;

a carbine rifle;

6 handguns including two 3D printed 9mm handguns;

a 3D printer;

body armour and a conducted energy weapon (also known as taser)

over 400 cartons of illegal cigarettes; and more than $240,000.00

"The fentanyl seizure alone is approximately 25,000 street level doses." Staff Sergeant Deborah Kelly, North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP Plain Clothes Commander

Grant Giles, 38, of the Fraser Valley is charged with four counts of Trafficking in a Controlled Substance and Fail to Comply with a Court Order.

Police will also be recommending drug and firearms related charges against a 32-year-old man from the Greater Victoria area and a 38-year-old woman from the Cowichan area.

The Street Crime Unit was assisted by numerous officers within the North Cowichan/Duncan detachment as well as West Shore RCMP, Island District RCMP Emergency Response Team and the Victoria Police Department.