North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP is looking for witnesses and/or video surveillance of a suspected arson incident last week in Duncan.

RCMP and Duncan Fire crews were called to a fire believed to be intentionally set in a vacant lot in the 300-block of Brae Rd. just after 5 p.m. Friday, July 19.



"The fire quickly spread and fully engulfed a nearby detached garage. Fortunately no one was injured. Thanks to witnesses offering a detailed description of the suspect, police were able to locate a suspect." Constable Julie Miller, media relations officer for the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP.

A 39-year-old man was arrested and later released. No charges have been laid.

Police ask anyone who witnessed the incident, or has related video surveillance, to contact the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522.