A woman is dead after what looks like a hit and run just north of Duncan.

"Emergency crews were called to a report of a woman lying on the side of the highway that looked as through she'd been struck by a vehicle," said RCMP Corporal James Grandy. He says the initial report came in at around 9:50 Thursday night. "Unfortunately when emergency crews arrived they did find the woman deceased at the scene.



"The suspect vehicle was not located at the scene," said Corporal Grandy.

At this time RCMP are trying to find that suspect vehicle and they're asking the public for any dashcam footage.

But they're also still trying to identify the victim, "at this point there was nothing that was on her person that could assist us immediately in identifying her" said Corporal Grandy.

The Trans-Canada Highway was closed for several hours on the stretch north of Duncan.