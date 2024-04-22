RCMP in the Cowichan Valley are still looking for a suspect in last week's fatal hit and run near Duncan.

But they now have a suspect vehicle description.



They think "a 2011-2013 model Hyundai Elantra, grey in colour" was involved and they say "the vehicle likely has significant damage to the front driver's side."

This comes after a woman was found dead along the Trans-Canada Highway just north of Duncan last Thursday night.

At the time, RCMP Corporal James Grandy told C-FAX "emergency crews were called to a report of a woman lying on the side of the highway that looked as through she'd been struck by a vehicle... unfortunately when emergency crews arrived they did find the woman deceased at the scene."

The victim has yet to be publically identified.