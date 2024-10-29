North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP is asking for information from the public on a weekend collision that seriously injured three people.

It occurred Saturday, October 26 at the intersection of Mays Rd and the Trans-Canada Hwy.

Investigators say a white SUV was turning left to cross the Trans-Canada Hwy when it was struck by a blue SUV travelling southbound.

The driver of the blue SUV was airlifted to hospital.

The driver and passenger of the white SUV also sustained serious injuries.

Portions of the Trans-Canada Hwy were closed for about four hours for the ensuing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP.