North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP are sharing information about a crime involving four teens last month in Duncan.

Early evening September 8, police received a report of two male youths aged 13 and 16 attempted to rob two male youths aged 14 and 15 on James Street.

Two teens were arrested. RCMP found a black replica pistol on the boys.

One of the cictim suffered minor facial physical injuries.

While in police custody, one of the teens arrested allegedly caused extensive damage to police equipment.

The youths have been jointly charged with robbery using an imitation firearm and assault with a weapon.

Additionally, one teen has been charged with mischief under $5000 and the other charged with failure to comply with a youth sentence.