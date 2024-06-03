Oak Bay-Gordon Head MLA Murray Rankin says he will not seek another term when the provincial election is held later this year.

Rankin says it has been a privilege to serve the residents of his community over the past 12 years. He was with the federal NDP as an MP for Victoria from 2012 to 2019, and was then elected as a BC NDP MLA in 2020 and has been the minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation.



“The highlight of my life in politics has been to oversee the government's implementation of the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous People Act," Rankin said in a statement announcing his intentions not to run again. The 74-year-old didn't specify a reason for the decision, other than to say "now it is time for me to step aside and allow others to contribute."



Diana Gibson, the former Executive Director of the Community Social Planning Council of Greater Victoria, has already announced she is seeking the BC NDP nomination in Oak bay Gordon Head.

