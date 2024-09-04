Thursday is International Day of Charity, and rallies are planned outside of about 20 Canada Revenue Agency offices across the country.

Organizers say they are challenging the CRA over what they call its "lax attitude" towards charities assisting Israel's genocide.



In Victoria, a rally is planned between 11am to 1pm Thursday at the Federal Building at 1230 Government Street downtown.

Activists say they are calling on the revenue agency to uphold its own rules regarding registered charities financing illegal West Bank colonies, racist organizations and foreign military.