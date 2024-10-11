The 2024 edition of the Royal Victoria Marathon takes place this Thanksgiving Weekend and over 12,000 people are participating in the various events.

It's an event that attracts a lot of out-of-towners. Race Director Cathy Noel says 60% of the participants are from outside of the Greater Victoria area.



Noel says this is the 3rd highest number of registered runners in the events history.

The weekend features more events than just the marathon, which is a 42.2 kilometre distance. There's also a half marathon, 8k race, 5k race, and the Thrifty Foods Kids run. The Marathon and Half Marathon filled up months ago and are fully registered.

"They're bringing their families. They're descending on Victoria - maybe for the first time, maybe or the one hundredth time. They're coming and they're spending their money and last year we calculated, in conjunction with Destination Greater Victoria, that this event had over $11-million-dollars in economic impact," says Noel.

Some of the events take place Saturday morning. The 5k and kids run start and finish at Willows Beach Park in Oak Bay Saturday.

The 8k, half marathon, and full marathon will work their way through the streets of Victoria and Oak Bay on Sunday morning, starting from the Legislature. Road closures will be in effect along the route so expect delays and detours if you're driving near the race routes.

"1,200 volunteers are going to be hosting over 12,000 participants this year," says Noel. "It's going to be hopping this weekend."

The event also features a race expo at the Victoria Conference Centre's Crystal Garden building on Friday and Saturday. That's where C-FAX 1070's Ryan Price caught up with Race Director Noel on the opening day.