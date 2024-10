A virus is impacting bunnies across the strait.

Vets in Washington State have confirmed cases of a virus that's fatal to rabbits on Lopez and Orcas islands in San Juan County.

Its the second time Washington has dealt with highly contagious Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease.

They want rabbit owners to get their animals vaccinated against the virus.



They should also take steps to keep domestic rabbits from having contact with wild rabbits.

Rabbit hutches should be elevated, or keep the rabbits inside.