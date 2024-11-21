The 3800-block of Quadra Street will reopen to single lane traffic in both directions at 7:00 a.m. Friday morning.

It's been closed since a massive fire destroyed a 6-storey building that was under-construction.

The District of Saanich says their Fire and Public Works departments continue to secure the scene, clear debris and repair damaged infrastructure.

In a statement, Saanich says "BC Hydro teams worked through the night and were able restore power to the affected area this morning. A telecommunications pole that sustained damage requires removal, with precise timing for this operation still to be determined."

Saanich Police are still investigating the cause of the fire.