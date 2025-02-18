Got a gripe or a like to share over route upgrades?

The City of Victoria has set up online or information sessions for residents to share feedback as transportation upgrades continue on sections of Cook and Blanshard Streets.

Two in-person sessions are scheduled, 4-6 p.m. Thursday at The Atrium (800 Yates St.) and next Tuesday, February 25, 4-6 p.m. at Quadra Village Community Centre.

Online sessions will be held 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. next Wednesday, February 26 and 7-8:30 p.m. Friday, March 4.

Upgrades will vary by corridor, but will include road paving and other maintenance, new or improved crosswalks, dedicated space for cyclists, traffic signal upgrades and intersection safety improvements.

Construction of these transportation upgrades will be phased in throughout 2025 and 2026 to minimize impacts to traffic.