The Competition Bureau is asking for input from frequent fliers, as it prepares to launch a market study of competition in domestic air passenger services in Canada.

Recent events have raised questions about the state of competition in the industry, including:

That the domestic air travel market is concentrated -- with only two major airlines;



The cost of domestic airfare in Canada;

The number of Canadians who have filed complaints about air travel services in recent years;

The challenges new airlines face challenges entering the Canadian market.

The Bureau is currently looking for public feedback on terms of reference for the study.

You can share your thoughts until June 17. You can access the feedback form HERE.

Following consultation, the Bureau will publish its final terms of reference -- and officially launch the market study.

A study will allow the Bureau to better understand what is driving these issues,

and to make recommendations to all levels of government to improve competition in the airline industry.