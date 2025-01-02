The B.C. government is rolling out changes to help with housing costs in 2025.

Renters may be eligible for support through the renter's tax credit.

Renters can now claim as much as $400 a year off their taxes if their adjusted income is $63,000 or less, or a partial credit for an adjusted income as much as $83,000.

Most homeowners can get a grant to reduce the amount of property tax they pay.

B.C. is adjusting the property value threshold for the homeowner grant so it continues to cover 92% of homeowners.

This is an increase of $25,000 from the previous threshold to reflect moderate and stable market conditions.

Those with properties with an assessed value of as much as $2,175,000 can get $570 off their property tax bills if they live in certain regional districts, or $770 for the rest of the province.

Veterans, seniors, and people with a disability could qualify for an additional grant and receive $1045.

Another support homeowners can consider, if they need more time to pay property taxes, is applying to defer their property tax for the year.

Families with dependent children, people over 55 and people with disabilities may be eligible.