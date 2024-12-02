B.C. Housing and Municipal Affairs Minister says the province will impose its new housing requirements on Sooke.

Ravi Kahlon confirmed that to C-FAX on the morning show with Al Ferraby.

"We have legal counsel reviewing it right now, but we did make it clear that if local governments didn't adjust it to the way that they wanted to see in their community then the province would be stepping in,” said Kahlon.

"That is still our intention."

Last week, Sooke Council voted down implementing the province's new housing rules covered by Bill 44. It failed in a split 3-3 vote.

Sooke Mayor Maya Tait said her already growing municipality hasn't seen the province keep up in areas such as transportation and healthcare and, with all of those factors left unaddressed, she doesn't believe it’s the right time to embrace the new housing measures.