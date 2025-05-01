The BC government has announced fresh funding in the fight against the spread of invasive plants.

$2.89-million will be divided among 33 projects provincewide. The Capital Regional District is receiving $16,000 of that.

Invasive plants can disrupt ecosystems, reduce biodiversity, increase soil erosion, impact water quality, and pose a threat to our agriculture and tourism industries.

They can also pose a health risk to people and animals.

Some of the targeted invasive plant species in B.C. include Scotch Broom, Japanese, Bohemian and Giant knotweed, marsh plume thistle, common tansy, wild chervil, garlic mustard, poison hemlock, spotted knapweed, common bugloss, orange and yellow (non-native) hawkweeds, giant hogweed, blueweed, tansy ragwort, Spartina species, hoary alyssum, purple loosestrife, field scabious, leafy spurge, and yellow flag.