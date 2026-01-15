The Minister of Education and Child Care has accepted the Greater Victoria School Districts' proposal to shift from an large electoral model, to a model with seven trustee electoral areas based on the communities involved.

The Official Trustee of SD61, Sherry Bell, headed public consultation last fall. The proposal was submitted to the Ministry in September.

The Task Force created consisted of representatives from SD61; Esquimalt Nation & Songhees Nation; Esquimalt, Highlands, Oak Bay, Saanich, Victoria, and View Royal; and the CRD.

There are no proposed changes to the number of trustees, which will remain at nine: Two each for Victoria & Saanich, and one each for Esquimalt & Songhees Nation, Highlands/View Royal, Esquimalt & and Oak Bay.

The next school trustee election will be held on Saturday, October 17.