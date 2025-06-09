A group of Central Saanich seniors plan to stage a large protest rally midweek over a local rental housing project.

The group is targeting the latest massive development proposed -- a 6-storey, high density rental building that municipal council is considering at 7840 Lochside Drive.

Residents say the massive "Marigold Lands" development already has 361 units for more than 700 people.

The proposed building will add 131 units with more than 260 people.

That would mean a total estimated 1000 new residents and 1300 vehicles added to the community.

They say Central Saanich has met it's Provincial Housing Targets, residents feel their community has done their part.

Their main concern is the volume of traffic the build would add to the neighbourhood, as well as parking issues, impact on existing services, and the hospital.

The protest happens at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday (June 11) at Lochside Drive and Mount Newton Cross Road.