Saanich Police Department is hosting another free "Beat the Fraudster" info session next week.

The event from 7pm to 9pm Wednesday, June 4 at the station just off Vernon.

It will be hosted by fraud expert Cst. Berle Zwaan, who will share tips to protect yourself and your money.

The sessions cover financial, technological and community safety.

You will need to register to attend: (250) 475-7600. There is also an online option available if you prefer to attend virtually.

Email: Laura.VanDyk@Saanich.ca to confirm.