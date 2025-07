Culvert replacement work will close a section of Prospect Lake Road for more than four weeks starting next month.

The closure will effect a 200 metre stretch of the road, between 4385 to 4433 Prospect Lake Rd) between August 18 and September 12.

A significant detour will be in place. It will take approximately 25 minutes to complete the full detour route.

Residents are advised to plan travel accordingly and use Interurban Road, Helmcken Road and Burnside Road West during construction.