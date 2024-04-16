The current owner of a property near Centennial Park in Central Saanich is asking the municipality to reconsider its expropriation plan.

Park Place Seniors Living purchased the land in question on Hovey Road with the long-range objective of developing a long-term care facility for seniors.



In a media release, the company adds that the lands were identified by Island Health as a desirable location for such a facility.

They point out with a growing and rapidly aging population, the continuing care sector will require significant investment to meet the needs of seniors in British Columbia.

Park Place's vision for the property and the one beside it that they also own is 200 bed facility creating a significant number of secure jobs.

Central Saanich recently announced plans to expropraite the land as it looks to build replacements for its aging municipal facilities.