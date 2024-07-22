The Palestine solidarity encampment at the University of Victoria was coming down Monday morning.

Protesters were removing their tents after the university issued a trespassing notice. The students were told they had to be out by 8am and the ones that spoke to CTV Vancouver Island said they decided to leave to avoid arrest.



In a statement released Saturday, UVic said it has been negotiating with protestors through a facilitator since mid-June. The encampment has been there since May 1 in response to the Israel-Hamas war.

Protestors called on the university to divest from companies that are profiting off of Israel’s bombardment of Gaza.