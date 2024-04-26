We have some more details on Princess Anne's visit to our area.

The princess and her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, will attend a series of events during the three-day trip starting on May 3, including the commissioning ceremony for the HMCS Max Bernays followed by an overnight sail to Esquimalt.

Their itinerary also includes a visit to the archives and collections space of the Maritime Museum of British Columbia in Victoria, which was founded with an initial donation by the princess's late father, Prince Philip.

A statement from the Office of the lieutenant-governor says the weekend will also feature a visit to the Military Family Resource Centre where Princess Anne will meet with service members and their families.

It says she will also meet with Janet Austin, B.C.'s lieutenant-governor, and various community leaders from the province.