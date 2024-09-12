Premier David Eby now says he would end the provincial carbon tax on consumers if his party is re-elected, but only if the federal requirement is dropped.

Eby says a re-elected NDP government would make "big polluters" pay a price for carbon and shift the onus off consumers. He also says the federal government's approach to the carbon tax has badly damaged what was a political consensus on the issue in the province.



He made the comments at an unrelated event in Vancouver while answering reporter's questions.

Reaction to Eby's comments has been swift.

Conservative Leader John Rustad took credit for forcing the move. He called it nothing more than a desperate, last-minute flip-flop.

B.C. Green Leader Sonia Furstenau says we should instead fix the carbon tax, make it fair, and show how it can improve lives. She says the money should be reinvested the transition we need.

Eby's comments came on the same day NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh threw his own carbon tax curve ball. He didn't directly say whether he would keep the consumer carbon price if his party forms government at the next election. But, he said "we want to see an approach to fighting the climate crisis where it doesn't put the burden on the backs of working people, where big polluters have to pay their fair share."