The Union representing Victoria firefighters has provided an update to CTV Vancouver Island on the case of a firefighter suspended for one day after sending a letter to the Premier about public safety.

In an email, union president Jeremy Wilson has confirmed they met with the Premier on Friday on a video call with a follow up in person meeting in the works. The exact details of what was discussed have not been disclosed.



He also confirmed that a step 1 grievance has been field with the employer and a hearing date will be set for next week.

Victoria firefighter Josh Montgomery was suspended after he wrote a letter to the premier expressing concerns about the location of a new homeless services hub as well as general concerns about public safety.

Premier Eby responded by offering his support to Montgomery and suggesting Montgomery should receive an apology if he was disciplined merely for his letter.