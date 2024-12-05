Premier David Eby spoke after local MLA Grace Lore announced she's stepping back from her role as Minister of Children and Family Development due to a colorectal cancer diagnosis.

“All of us here at the legislature, we know Grace. She is strong, she’s a fighter," Eby said. "And she’s going to take this on just as she’s taken on some of the most challenging issues she’s had to face in our government.”

In her statement, Lore said this diagnosis was a sudden event. The statement lays out her plans to step back from her minister role, adding that she's committed to beating cancer so she can get back to work for British Columbians.

Eby took some questions about what will happen next, suggesting Lore will be able to appear for all the important votes. He said Lore is currently expecting six month period of treatment and recovery, which will overlap with at least one legislative session.

“And also, we’re working with other MLAs in the house to make sure the legislature works regardless," Eby added.

CFAX 1070 broadcasted the media appearance during Afternoons with Ryan Price.