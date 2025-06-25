With many BC'ers planning summer holidays starting this weekend, it would be best to rethink any bragging rights about where you're travelling or the fun your having while away from home.

Posting vacation selfies while away from home can put home safety at risk, because along with those in your social media orbit - you're also letting would-be thieves know that your home is empty.

A Léger survey for Insurance company Allstate finds 32% of Canadians say they're active on social media about their plans before or while traveling, a figure that rises to 51% among those aged 18 to 34.

Specifically, 9% post plans before their trip and 28% post during the trip.

68% of Canadian social media users plan to leave home for at least a few days this summer, with the highest rate among Gen Z and Millennials at 74% and the lowest among those aged 55 and older.

Sharing seems goes up -- the futher away from home we travel.

35% of those staying within their province say they plan to post about their trip on social media, rising to 45% among those planning to leave their province, and peaks at 51% among travellers with international plans.

Analysis of Allstate’s in-house claims data over the last 10 years reveals that property theft rises slightly over the summer, with August reaching a peak.

As well, the claims data reveals Fridays rank highest for incidents, followed by Thursday, regardless of time of year.

As a general rule, year-round, use your phone’s privacy settings to remove geolocation data from digital pictures and avoid sharing images of your street address or home number.