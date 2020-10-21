Saanich Police are investigating a report of a firearm being discharged near the intersection of Shelbourne Street and Torquay Drive Tuesday night.

The caller told police after a brief interaction with individuals in a vehicle, one of the occupants produced a handgun and fired a shot into the air before leaving the area.

The suspect vehicle returned to the scene shortly after police arrived and the driver and passengers were taken into custody.

A canine search turned up a loaded handgun not far from where the vehicle was stopped.

Detectives believe this was an isolated incident and there is no ongoing risk to the public.