Mounties think a missing person may have gone overboard on a BC Ferry.

Nanaimo RCMP is looking for an adult male who departed his residence Monday and has not been seen since.

The missing man's vechile was located aboard a BC Ferries vessel at the Tsawwassen terminal Monday night.

A review of onboard video caught a person matching the missing individual’s description entering the water while the vessel was underway.

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre along with RCMP West Coast Marine Services, initiated a search of the surrounding area to no avail.