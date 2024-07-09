Police responded to a mischief report at the interfaith chapel at the University of Victoria.



UVic security reported that staff discovered a paper written in both Arabic and English attached to the building. The content of the paper appeared to be hate-motivated, targeting Iran, Palestine, and the Muslim community.

The content of the paper was reviewed by a hate-crimes investigator and has also been forwarded to the RCMP's hate crime unit for further analysis. They will help determine connections to any other incidents in other jurisdictions.

Police don't have any suspects but if anyone has information they are asked to call Oak Bay Police.