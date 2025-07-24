Island Health says a feral kitten in the Chemainus area recently tested positive for rabies.

The likelihood that people not already identified came into contact with this animal is very low, but out of an abundance of caution we are notifying the community.

The kitten was found on the roadside on Chemainus Road on July 9. It began exhibiting symptoms consistent with rabies infection on July 12.

Test results received on July 21 confirmed the animal was infected with rabies.

All individuals at risk of exposure after July 9 have been identified by Public Health and are receiving appropriate follow-up care.

However, the kitten could have transmitted the infection if it bit or scratched someone after July 2.

Anyone who had direct contact with a kitten specifically in the area between July 2 and July 9 to contact the Communicable Disease Program at 250-519-3575 for assessment.

It is believed the kitten was living in a tree on or near a rural property in the 8000 block of Chemainus Road.

Officials believe the kitten was infected by a bat, which is consistent with the source of nearly all rabies cases in B.C. in the last 25 years.

Rabies is a serious but preventable disease and early intervention is key. Keeping pets up to date with rabies vaccination prevents infection.