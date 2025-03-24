Another unsanctioned ‘pop-up’ overdose prevention site has been established this week adjacent to a Vancouver Island hospital.

A group of Vancouver Island doctors, nurses, and trained volunteers will be onsite near the Campbell River Hospital until Friday.

The site will be housed in tents outdoors and staffed by volunteers trained to recognize and respond to overdoses.

The Campbell River initiative is being supported by Doctors for Safer Drug Policy. Unregulated drug toxicity is the leading cause of death in BC for persons aged 10 to 59.