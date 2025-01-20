Doctors for Safer Drug Policy have set up another unsanctioned ‘pop-up’ overdose prevention site this week -- this time at Comox Valley Hospital.

Physicians and volunteers trained in overdose response intend to operate the site between 10a.m. to 6p.m. today through Friday to support safety for people accessing the hospital.

The move is also aimed at drawing more attention to what they say is the province’s slow movement to deliver this medically necessary health service.

The action comes as doctors have noted an increased number of unwitnessed overdose events on hospital grounds and some staff have expressed concern about the risks of unintended exposure to unregulated substances.

Since 2016, more than 14,000 people in BC have been killed by unregulated drugs.