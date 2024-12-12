A new poll from Leger shows people in Victoria are divided when it comes to their municipal leadership.

Leger surveyed Canadians in cities across the country about municipal issues, with Victoria added in partnership with C-FAX 1070.

When asked if they'd want a new mayor and council come next election, 54% of Victoria respondents said they want to see a change. Only 20% said they'd want the current mayor and council to stay in power. 26% answered they didn't know.

The Leger poll also asked if respondents felt things are better or worse in their municipality based on the job mayor and council has done. In Victoria, 47% said things are worse. 30% said better, and 23% didn't know.

As for the biggest issues facing the city, Victorians picked “housing affordability” along with “homelessness, poverty, and mental health.” Those were the same top issues in most major cities across the country.

However, the “homelessness, poverty, and mental health” category was perceived as a bigger issue in Victoria than anywhere else in the country. 61% percent of respondents in Victoria picked that category as either their number 1 or number 2 biggest problem.

Leger polled 2,602 Canadians with 200 respondents from Victoria. The survey was conducted between September 5 and December 1st and has a margin of error of +/- 1.96% (19 times out of 20).