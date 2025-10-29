Victoria Police say a normally fairly quiet street in Fairfield is the scene of police drills today.

The Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team (GVERT) will be conducting a training exercise until 4 p.m. today (Oct. 29) in the 1700 block of Fairfield Road, between Wildwood and Richmond Avenues.

Residents in the area may see uniformed tactical officers and hear loud bangs during the training cycle.

Police say notifications were distributed earlier to better prepare to local businesses and homes.