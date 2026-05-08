West Shore RCMP say they suspect impaired driving in a the serious collision overnight that closed the northbound TCH for nearly seven hours.

A 2000 Subaru Outback and a 2012 Cadillac SRX collided on the Trans Canada Highway near Finlayson Arm Rd. around 12:30 a.m. Friday (May 8).

Investigators say the driver of the Cadillac, who was injured, was displaying signs of impairment.

The Subaru driver has life-threatening injuries. Both are in hospital.

Northbound TCH lanes re-opened just after 7 a.m. Friday.