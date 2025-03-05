BC Highway Patrol investigators are asking for help from the public as they continue to piece together the events that led to a head-on collision near Parksville earlier this week.

The collision occurred around 4 p.m. Monday, March 3, on Highway 19 near the Church Road overpass.

When a southbound white Chevrolet pickup truck crossed the median and struck a grey Toyota Prius heading northbound.

Both vehicles were heavily damaged.

BC Highway Patrol say miraculously, the Nanoose resident and her small child in the Prius have non-life-threatening injuries.

The Nanaimo man driving the pickup was taken to hospital.

Anyone who saw the white Chevrolet pickup or the grey Prius in the minutes leading up to the crash or has relevant dash-camera footage is asked to call BC Highway Patrol.