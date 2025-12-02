RCMP say a police presence will remain at three schools in Nanaimo on Tuesday. (Dec. 2)

Officers will be at Dover, Wellington and Nanaimo District Secondary Schools, monitoring activities following an unspecified threat.

On CFAX1070, Nanaimo RCMP Media Relations Officer Cst. Gary O’Brien explains why they can't share more information publicly.

"A lot of people are watching these, and they're totally invested in them. There's a dialogue that goes back and forth on these chat boxes. It's not a podcast - it's real life. There is a situation happening and a crime has potentially been committed. We have an obligation to find out who did it and stop them from doing it again."

The move is precautionary measure. Classes will run as usual, and the schools are open to the public.

School liaison officers will be visible at the schools throughout the day today.