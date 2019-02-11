Westshore RCMP are looking for help in their investigation into the circumstances that resulted in the death of a 40 year old Langford man.

The individual was found in the area of Claude Rd near Goldstream Ave unconscious and laying on the sidewalk and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Mounties say there is nothing to suggest there is any foul play involved.

Anyone walking, driving or having dash cam footage on Claude Road on December 10th, between 9:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. who may have seen the man with his dog, prior to him falling unconscious, is asked to call the West Shore RCMP.