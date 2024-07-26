Oak Bay Police are investigating another disturbing incident of mischief at the UVIC Multifaith Centre this month.

Campus security contacted police after discovering someone had deposited feces in multiple locations in the building, including the meditation room.



investigators believe the latest incident occurred between 6am and 12:30pm Wednesday, July 24.

Three weeks ago on Saturday, July 5, staff at the centre discovered a hate-motivated message targeting Iran, Palestine, and the Muslim community attached to the building.