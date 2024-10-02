A local service dog expert is reminding people not to pet or interact with service dogs while they're on the job.

This after a recent incident as a dog was supporting a women having a seizure.



President of the VI K9 Assisted Human Services Society, Tyson King, says it happened at a shopping centre here in Victoria.

"Unfortunately, a gentleman was not aware of what was going on and he started interacting with the dog. Thankfully the dog did not move, because the person may have fallen and hurt themselves."

The encounter led to a confrontation and raised voices, as the dog happened to be with a trainer who tried to intervene verbally. It drew the attention of shoppers and nearby shopkeepers.

King says it's a reminder not to pet or otherwise interact with a service dog that's doing its job. However, he says there are exceptions if a service dog is barking for attention or there's information or medicine on the dog's harness that's required.