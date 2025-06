Two planned BC Hydro outages locally have knocked out power to more than 500 Greater Victoria homes and businesses for the majority of today.

On the Saanich Peninsula, power went off just after 9:30am Tuesday, June 3 for 339 customers in Central Saanich,and will remain off until 5pm to allow crew to work on equipment.

Another similar planned outage in Victoria is affecting 196 customers today. That outage spans Hillside Avenue, between Quadra & Cook.