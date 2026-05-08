The Esquimalt Buccaneers's Day parade may be off the schedule this weekend.

But another parade is A-Go -- and it means the downtown core will be awash in plaid midday Saturday.

Temporary road closures will be in effect from 11 until noon as the Victoria Highland Games Association and the Greater Victoria Police Pipe Band will be holding its annual Tartan Parade.

The parade will leave Centennial Square at the Pandora Avenue and Government Street intersection, travel south along Government Street to the grounds of the B.C. Legislature.

VicPD will be on site to manage road closures and provide site security.

The 163rd Festival period continues Wednesday (May 13) with the Tilted Kilt Pub Crawl.

The full weekend Highland Games at Topaz Park happens Saturday & Sunday, May 16/17 at Topaz Park.