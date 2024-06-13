West Shore RCMP is investigating a collision involving two pedestrians in Colwood early Wednesday evening.

Police say two 19-year-olds were crossing at the crosswalk at the intersection of Latoria Blvd. and Ryder Hesjedal Way at 6:19 p.m., when they were hit by a Nissan Frontier pick-up truck.



The truck was initially stopped at the intersection for a red light.

When the light turned green, the driver turned left, hitting the pedestrians in the crosswalk.

The driver of the pick-up truck remained on scene and was cooperative. The driver told police they didn't see the pedestrians.

The teens suffered non-life threatening injuries. Both taken to the hospital.

The driver, 26, was fined for failure to yield to pedestrians.

Speed and impairment were ruled out as contributing factors