Residents in parts of northern Vancouver Island are without landline and cellphone service Wednesday morning due to what telecom provider Telus says was damage to infrastructure caused by vandalism.

The company's service status map shows both Port McNeill and Port Hardy without home phone, mobile, internet and 911 landline service due to what it says is "damage inflicted upon Telus infrastructure.''

Other communities on Vancouver Island, including Alert Bay, Campbell River and Port Alice, have also been affected.

Emergency Info B.C. says on social media that residents should still try to call 911 if they have an emergency.

However, people are also asked to get help from neighbours or others nearby if 911 landline service is not available.